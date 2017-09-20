Grey wins global Tuborg account after three-way pitch

Tuborg: appointed Grey London

Grey’s upcoming work will play on Tuborg’s association with music, which last year included a tie-up with Major Lazer and local artists in key markets across the globe. The agency has been briefed to launch a global multiplatform campaign in 2018.

The agency beat BETC Paris and the incumbent Happiness Brussels in a competitive process.

Vsevolod Nikolaev, Tuborg’s global brand director, added: "[Grey] presented us with digital-first, integrated activation ideas rather than just ads – and its attitude of creating and influencing popular culture fits perfectly with what we’re trying to achieve."

Previous Tuborg advertising included last year's work by Happiness, which "replaced" the YouTube "skip" button with options to "rock ad", "touch ad" or "party ad". Other agencies that have worked on the brand's creative account include CLM BBDO, which won the business in 2014.

Leo Rayman, Grey London’s chief executive, described the brand as "the envy of many an agency", with "accelerating growth in emerging markets" and had "a culturally-connected audience to die for".

Carlsberg appointed Interpublic’s Initiative as its global media agency of record in August after kicking off a review in March. Carlsberg also owns brands including Somersby cider.