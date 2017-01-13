Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Grey's Michael Lean joins BBC Creative as planning chief

BBC Creative has hired Michael Lean from Grey London as its first head of planning.

Grey's Michael Lean joins BBC Creative as planning chief

Lean will join the BBC’s in-house creative division at the beginning of February and report to Justin Bairamian, director of BBC Creative. In the new position, Lean will oversee strategy for marketing campaigns across all BBC brands. 

At Grey London, Lean was a planning director for two years and worked on strategy for News UK, including for the Times, Sunday Times and Sun brands. 

Bairamian said: "We have some exciting but also complex campaigns coming up. Our goal is to produce the world’s best marketing for the world’s greatest broadcaster and, with Michael in place, we’re confident we can get closer to achieving that ambition."

BBC Creative launched in January 2016 and poached Adam & Eve/DDB’s Aidan McClure and Laurent Simon to be its executive creative directors. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

2 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

3 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

4 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

7 The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

Share0 shares

8 Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

Share0 shares

9 User experience will become more essential than ever in 2017

Share0 shares

10 Planners need to get out of the echo chamber this year

Share0 shares
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0
Share January 04, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Maltesers has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Share0 shares

Just published

Dentsu appoints new president and CEO

Dentsu appoints new president and CEO

Always-on shoppers suffer from January sales fatigue

Always-on shoppers suffer from January sales fatigue

Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

The & Partnership opens brand experience division

The & Partnership opens brand experience division

Bulmers kicks off creative overhaul by hiring O&M

Bulmers kicks off creative overhaul by hiring O&M

More