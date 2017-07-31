Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Group M's North America CEO Lesser departs

Group M's North America chief executive Brian Lesser is leaving for a new job at AT&T.

Group M's North America CEO Lesser departs

It means the WPP media agency group is losing the head of its biggest market while in the middle of a wide-ranging restructure.

Lesser had only been appointed as North America chief executive in 2015, replacing Kelly Clark, who is now global chief executive.

Clark is overseeing a global merger of Group M agencies Maxus and MEC and trying to turn digital agency Essence into a fourth global media network. 

Group M will now begin a search for Lesser's replacement, with Clark assuming Lesser’s responsibilities in the short-term.

Prior to joining Group M, Lesser was a key figure in WPP’s transition to programmatic media trading, and helped to build and run Xaxis, Group M’s programmatic buying-arm.

At AT&T, Lesser will be chief executive of a new business unit that will build an advertising and analytics platform for the data and content assets AT&T will acquire from its pending deal with Time Warner.

MEC lost AT&T to Omnicom's Hearts & Science in a major blow a year ago and the account loss is widely thought to have been a factor behind Group M's subsequent decision to merge the agency with Maxus.

A Group M spokesman said: "Brian has been a key contributor to 24/7, Xaxis and most recently Group M, and we are sorry to see him go, but wish him every success in his new role. We will immediately start the search for a replacement."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The rise of the 48-shit poster
Share
July 31, 2017 Paul Burke

1 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

2 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

3 Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

4 The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

5 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

6 Rajar Q2 2017: Commercial radio outperforms BBC for second consecutive quarter

Share0 shares

7 Google's UK marketing chief: focus on people

Share0 shares

8 Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Share0 shares

9 Mindshare promotes Fowler to worldwide central CEO

Share0 shares

10 Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares