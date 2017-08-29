Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Campari: Clive Owen starred in ad earlier this year by JWT Milan

The deal will see the creation of a new unit, Team Campari, based in Milan, near Campari’s headquarters.

The company will be able to choose from WPP agencies for both global and local work across advertising, PR, media, digital, data management, research, live communication and branding services.

Gruppo Campari’s brands include the Italian apéritifs Campari and Aperol, as well as orange liqueur Grand Marnier, Appleton estate rum, Skyy vodka and Wild Turkey bourbon.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, chief executive of Gruppo Campari, said: "This agreement with WPP allows us to choose among a wide array of best-in-class options for our brand-building purposes at global level.

"WPP’s strategy of offering the customer horizontal access to every marketing and communications discipline guarantees us very important strategic synergies."

The Campari brand has previously worked with J Walter Thompson Milan, while Wild Turkey has worked with JWT New York.