How GSK is using eye-tracking and skin biometrics to hone its products for consumers

Located at their Brentford offices, the lab, which GSK said was the first of its kind in Europe, will test a broad range of products using technology including state of the art eye-tracking devices, facial and skin biometric monitoring systems and recording devices.

Sally Loughlin, senior director, consumer and sensory innovation, GSK Consumer Healthcare said: "This new innovative facility does two things; it allows us to understand how consumers use products and what they really think of them and also allows us to measure the sensory properties of those products very acurately. Sensory properties are their feel, the taste, the smell, the texture of those products.

"This is the first time both facilities have operated on the same site and we believe they will provide substantial consumer insight – both for existing and developing products – which will allow us to refine the items we offer for many years to come."