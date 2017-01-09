Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Eamonn Store, the chief executive of Guardian US, is stepping down.

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Evelyn Webster, the former executive vice president at Time Inc, will take over in an interim role and begin the search for a new chief executive.

Store joined The Guardian in 2014, leaving MEC as president of agency development in New York.

Webster left Time Inc in August 2016 after five years. In the new role she will lead the commercial and operations teams and work with US editor Lee Glendinning to help the title "focus on rebalancing its core business model to ensure it is able to serve its loyal and growing readership".

Before Time Inc, Webster was at IPC Media for 18 years, having joined as a graduate trainee in 1992. When she left she was the chief executive.

Webster will report to David Pemsel, chief executive at Guardian Media Group. Pemsel said: "Eamonn has led the US business with passion and dedication at a time of huge volatility across the industry, and I’d like to thank him for all his hard work and many achievements.

"I am also delighted to have attracted someone of Evelyn’s calibre and experience, on an interim basis, to work closely with Lee Glendinning, the editor of Guardian US, and the senior team on the ongoing transformation of our US operations and our continued focus on maximising the enormous opportunities for Guardian journalism in the US market."

Before joining the publisher, Store worked across several agencies including Starcom Mediavest Group, Profero, and Carat. He will depart Guardian US later this month.

He said: "As the digital news market continues to evolve at speed I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Guardian US over the last three years, including the doubling of our overall audience and significantly increasing our overall revenue.

"Now feels like the right time to hand over the reigns as I explore the next chapter of my career in an area I am passionate about, working to help senior corporate leaders drive stronger corporate citizenship by developing deeper, more enduring cause related partnerships with those dedicated to doing good in this world."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share January 09, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

2 Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

3 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

4 Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

5 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

6 Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Share0 shares

7 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

Share0 shares

8 What CES really means for advertising

Share0 shares

9 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Share0 shares

10 Scooby-Doo fronts Halifax's latest ad

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Condé Nast's long-serving MD Coleridge to step down

Condé Nast's long-serving MD Coleridge to step down

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

KFC launches creative review

KFC launches creative review

More