Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

A new film created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO focuses on a group of men living in Compton, Los Angeles, which is known for a proliferation of gangs. Yet the men have taken a more peaceful path by rescuing and caring for horses.

The group is led by Keenan Abercrombie, who was born and raised in Compton and questions: "Did I save the horse, or did the horse save me?"

The ad will debut on TV in the UK today. It was written by Martin Loraine, art directed by Steve Jones, and directed by Henry Alex Rubin through Smuggler. Carat is handling media planning and buying.

AMV BBDO got the idea for the ad after discovering a photo essay about the Compton cowboys, who work in an agricultural area of central Los Angeles called Richlands Farm, which comprises about 50 small ranches. Many of their horses are rescued from auction houses where they would otherwise be slaughtered.

As well as the TV and cinema ad, Guinness will share additional content about the cowboys on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

This is the latest instalment in the Diageo brand’s "Made of more" series, which champions real people who have helped enrich the world around them. Previous spots have featured characters such as Sapeurs, a group of Congolese men who transform from day labourers and factory workers to an elegant fashion society.