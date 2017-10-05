Guinness uses social data to target brand fans at their watering holes

Planned by Carat and Posterscope, in partnership with Locomizer, the campaign uses mobile data from apps, Instagram and Twitter to identify audiences that have a passion for sports, pubs and Guinness. It then pinpoints locations where these individuals congregate.

Guinness messaging, with creative by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, will appear on roadside digital six-sheets skewed towards these "behavioural hotspots" and will also be supported with a wider OOH campaign.

The wider campaign will run on Adshel Live, LDN and Tesco SmartScreen networks and other retail point-of-sale sites in close proximity to on and off-trade stockists to stimulate consideration and purchase.

"Guinness has always invested in out-of-home because of the rich creative canvas and brand building opportunities it offers, but the innovation we are seeing in the medium means it can offer even more," Alexa Wolff, Guinness senior brand manager, said. "Now we can use multiple data sources to optimise our campaigns and reach audiences with a genuine interest in our brand, close to our stockists, increasing effectiveness".