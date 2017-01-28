Donald Gunn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

Adam & Eve/DDB moved up one place last year to become the most-awarded agency in the world.

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

It’s good news once again for the UK’s ad industry in the latest edition of The Gunn Report, which has just been released. 

The UK retains its place as the second-most creatively awarded country in the world behind the US and well ahead of Australia, Brazil and Argentina. Not only that, Adam & Eve/DDB had one of its best years yet, topping the leaderboard in the most-awarded agencies table. 

This was helped by Adam & Eve/DDB’s outstanding performance in film, with four ads in that category’s top 15: the brilliant "Shoplifters" for Harvey Nichols and "Tiny dancer" for John Lewis Insurance finished joint third; John Lewis "Man on the moon" came in at joint sixth; and "Becoming Beckham" for H&M ranked number 13. "Man on the moon" also reached number 14 in the All Gunns Blazing table for the best integrated/innovative work and took joint eighth place in the most-awarded campaigns across all media table.

A stellar performance by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO saw the agency move up six places to reach sixth position in the most-awarded agencies table. Its superb "Spare the act – laptop" for Currys PC World was the second-most-awarded film ad, with the "Spare the act" campaign coming in at joint sixth. Other film ads that scored highly were Guinness "Never Alone documentary" (16th) and Libresse/Bodyform "Blood" (25th).

Not since 2002 has McCann London been in the top 50 most-awarded agencies table but, after a remarkable 2016, it now ranks joint ninth. Helping the agency get there was the excellent "Tomb Raider survival billboard" for Microsoft Xbox, which was top in print/out-of-home, fifth in All Gunns Blazing and 17th in digital.

UK highlights

  • The UK remains the second-most-awarded country.

  • Adam & Eve/DDB was the most-awarded agency in the world. 

  • Currys PC World "Spare the act – laptop" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was the second-most-awarded film ad in the world. Adam & Eve/DDB’s "Shoplifters" for Harvey Nichols and "Tiny dancer" for John Lewis Insurance were joint third. 

  • McCann London’s Microsoft Xbox "Tomb Raider survival billboard" was the most-awarded print/out-of-home ad in the world and fifth in the All Gunns Blazing category.

  • Deutsche Telekom’s "Sea Hero Quest" by Saatchi & Saatchi was the fourth-most-awarded ad in the digital category.

Congratulations to Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Saatchi & Saatchi, which made it back into the top 50 agencies table at joint 47th, and also to Grey London for making it into the top 40 for the first time at joint 35th, propelled by its work for Tate Britain, "500 years of stories", which ranked number 37 in the print/out-of-home category. 

Equally impressive are the accomplishments of the UK production industry, with Blink retaining its third-place position in the most-awarded production companies table, while Biscuit Filmworks, Passion Pictures, Stink, Park Pictures, Partizan and Somesuch – which all have offices in London – made it into the top half of the rankings. 

In addition, the UK’s David Shane was named the most-awarded director, followed by Againstallodds at joint second, and Dougal Wilson and Kim Gehrig at joint fourth.

Electronics giant Samsung had a great year, claiming number one in the most-awarded advertiser table, up from second place in 2015. Burger King, absent since 2010, took second spot, with Volkswagen down two to number three.

Donald Gunn is the founder of The Gunn Report, which is the global index of creative excellence in advertising. It encapsulates overall performance measures for the world of advertising from January to December 2016.

The Gunn Report combines the winners’ lists from the most important advertising awards contests around the world – 45 of which are included in the 2016 report. To view The Gunn Report in full, subscribe to www.gunnreport.com.

Harvey Nichols ‘Shoplifters’ by Adam & Eve/DDB

Pedigree ‘Pedigree Found’ by Colenso BBDO

Lockheed Martin ‘Field trip to Mars’ by McCann (New York)

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado ‘Justino – night shift’

Burger King | McWhopper Proposal


O Positive

David Shane

Microsoft Xbox ‘Tomb Raider survival billboard’

Burger King | McWhopper Proposal

Samsung | School of Rio: Cycling with Sir Bradley Wiggins & Becky James

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe amid transparency concerns

Share0 shares

7 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

8 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Facebook loses Oculus VR tech case

Facebook loses Oculus VR tech case

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Facebook ad revenue rockets 57% to $26bn

Facebook ad revenue rockets 57% to $26bn

Sadoun will not be 'clone' at Publicis helm, Lévy says

Sadoun will not be 'clone' at Publicis helm, Lévy says

L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

More