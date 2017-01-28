Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

It’s good news once again for the UK’s ad industry in the latest edition of The Gunn Report, which has just been released.

The UK retains its place as the second-most creatively awarded country in the world behind the US and well ahead of Australia, Brazil and Argentina. Not only that, Adam & Eve/DDB had one of its best years yet, topping the leaderboard in the most-awarded agencies table.

This was helped by Adam & Eve/DDB’s outstanding performance in film, with four ads in that category’s top 15: the brilliant "Shoplifters" for Harvey Nichols and "Tiny dancer" for John Lewis Insurance finished joint third; John Lewis "Man on the moon" came in at joint sixth; and "Becoming Beckham" for H&M ranked number 13. "Man on the moon" also reached number 14 in the All Gunns Blazing table for the best integrated/innovative work and took joint eighth place in the most-awarded campaigns across all media table.

A stellar performance by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO saw the agency move up six places to reach sixth position in the most-awarded agencies table. Its superb "Spare the act – laptop" for Currys PC World was the second-most-awarded film ad, with the "Spare the act" campaign coming in at joint sixth. Other film ads that scored highly were Guinness "Never Alone documentary" (16th) and Libresse/Bodyform "Blood" (25th).

Not since 2002 has McCann London been in the top 50 most-awarded agencies table but, after a remarkable 2016, it now ranks joint ninth. Helping the agency get there was the excellent "Tomb Raider survival billboard" for Microsoft Xbox, which was top in print/out-of-home, fifth in All Gunns Blazing and 17th in digital.

UK highlights The UK remains the second-most-awarded country.

Adam & Eve/DDB was the most-awarded agency in the world.

Currys PC World "Spare the act – laptop" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was the second-most-awarded film ad in the world. Adam & Eve/DDB’s "Shoplifters" for Harvey Nichols and "Tiny dancer" for John Lewis Insurance were joint third.

McCann London’s Microsoft Xbox "Tomb Raider survival billboard" was the most-awarded print/out-of-home ad in the world and fifth in the All Gunns Blazing category.

Deutsche Telekom’s "Sea Hero Quest" by Saatchi & Saatchi was the fourth-most-awarded ad in the digital category.

Congratulations to Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Saatchi & Saatchi, which made it back into the top 50 agencies table at joint 47th, and also to Grey London for making it into the top 40 for the first time at joint 35th, propelled by its work for Tate Britain, "500 years of stories", which ranked number 37 in the print/out-of-home category.

Equally impressive are the accomplishments of the UK production industry, with Blink retaining its third-place position in the most-awarded production companies table, while Biscuit Filmworks, Passion Pictures, Stink, Park Pictures, Partizan and Somesuch – which all have offices in London – made it into the top half of the rankings.

In addition, the UK’s David Shane was named the most-awarded director, followed by Againstallodds at joint second, and Dougal Wilson and Kim Gehrig at joint fourth.

Electronics giant Samsung had a great year, claiming number one in the most-awarded advertiser table, up from second place in 2015. Burger King, absent since 2010, took second spot, with Volkswagen down two to number three.

Donald Gunn is the founder of The Gunn Report, which is the global index of creative excellence in advertising. It encapsulates overall performance measures for the world of advertising from January to December 2016.

The Gunn Report combines the winners’ lists from the most important advertising awards contests around the world – 45 of which are included in the 2016 report. To view The Gunn Report in full, subscribe to www.gunnreport.com.

