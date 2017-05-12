Hackers hold Disney to ransom for Pirates of the Caribbean

On Monday, Disney's chief executive Bob Iger told his employees that hackers were holding Disney to ransom and that the corporation had no intention of paying, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Although Iger refused to name the film, both Deadline and The Guardian have fingered Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which premiers this Friday.

On the other hand, Disney has not confirmed this to either media company so there is a possibility that the writers simply enjoy the idea of real pirates holding Disney to ransom over a movie about fake pirates.

Disney is the first major brand, reported in the news, as having fallen victim to ransomware.

On Friday, a massive global cyber-attack was launched across 99 countries, crippling the UK's NHS and chalking up an estimated 45,000 attacks.