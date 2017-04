Halls: Wieden & Kennedy created its ad featuring mini-polar bears in 2015

It is understood the brand wants to widen its remit. Agencies are pitching for the business this week.

Wieden & Kennedy currently handles the global account, having been appointed to the business in 2013 after it moved from J Walter Thompson London. W&K is not repitching for the European account.

In 2015, W&K created a TV campaign featuring a biker using the sweets and breathing out mini-polar bears.

Neither Mondelez International nor Wieden & Kennedy responded to Campaign’s request for comment.