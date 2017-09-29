Gurjit Degun
Hamburg tourism board to create taste of German city in Shoreditch

The Hamburg tourist board is enticing Londoners to visit the German city with a music pop-up in Shoreditch next month.

The event aims to cater for a variety of tastes with metal, rock, jazz and classical music. There will also be live music, art installations, interactive workshops, food and craft beer.

A new edition craft beer has been brewed for the event called Lütte Höög, which people can buy by the bottle.

The experience is to give Londoners a sense of the culture in Hamburg, with the opening of concert hall Elbphilharmonie in January this year.

Londoners can take this in with a replica of the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg’s façade, or don a virtual reality headset to take a tour of the venue.

The event takes place at the Boiler House in London’s Brick Lane on 20 and 21 October.

