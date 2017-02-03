Havas captures Air Wick and Clearasil

Droga5 created a Clearasil ad called 'High school never ends for teachers'

Stephanie Smith, global brand director at Havas London, will manage the businesses globally. Havas lost the accounts to Droga5 New York in 2014.

Droga5 created a spot for Clearasil in 2015 called "High school never ends for teachers" as part of the "Teacher truths" campaign.

Havas also handles sister RB brands Durex, Gaviscon, Harpic, Vanish and Calgon.

Separately, Havas Helia has picked up the £3m direct and digital account for English Heritage, which owns more than 400 historic sites including Stonehenge, Hadrian’s Wall and Dover Castle.

Havas Helia replaces Bray Leino Yucca and will create an integrated campaign to promote English Heritage’s annual membership over the next three years.