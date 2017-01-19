Havas London wins Carling creative account

Carling: moves from Creature of London to Havas

The agency won the work after a competitive pitch supported by ISBA, beating Brothers and Sisters, FCB Inferno and Saatchi & Saatchi. The brand’s previous agency, Creature of London, entered the process but was eliminated before the pitch stage.

Jim Shearer, Carling brand director at Molson Coors, said: "Our requirement was for an agency to help consolidate Carling’s position, and drive further value from its partnerships, including the English Premier League, Sky and Universal.

"The Havas team were hugely impressive during the pitch process and the ideas they presented demonstrate that they fully understand the creative approach required to work on the UK’s biggest beer brand."

Carling resumed its relationship with the Premier League last year, becoming the official beer partner of the league. It was previously the title sponsor from 1993 to 2001.

Shearer said to Campaign that the relationship gave the brand "the chance to be a part of the most prevalent conversation in this country."

Xavier Rees, chief executive officer at Havas, said: "Carling is a truly great, populist British brand and we are excited and privileged to have been asked to tell the next chapter of its incredible story. This is a great moment for Havas. There can be no better way to signal our intent for 2017".