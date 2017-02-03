Havas Media makes trio of C-suite hires

From left: Butler, Dailey and McCulloch

Stuart Butler has been named Havas Media’s chief strategy officer. He joins from Maxus where he has been chief planning officer, EMEA, since 2012. Butler will lead a team of strategists and bring together customer experience and communications planning. Prior to Maxus, Butler spent five years as group strategy director at MEC.

Matt Dailey will take on the post of chief performance officer and is tasked with developing business performance planning and effectiveness across all media channels and technologies. Dailey will work directly with clients and the performance team internally. Dailey was most recently head of performance planning at Zenith, which he joined in 2012.

Butler and Dailey will join Havas Media in April and will report to Matt Adams, chief executive of Havas Media and Havas Media International. Adams was hired from iProspect last summer.

These new hires follow the appointment of Craig McCulloch in January as chief experience officer. In this role, he is tasked with helping clients offer experiences that deliver convenience, entertainment and enjoyment for the consumer. McCulloch takes up the role after six years at Havas Media Group Consulting and brings with him a team of experts.

The three new hires are part of a connected offering, explained Adams. "As an agency, we have to be doing more than paid media for our clients. With these appointments, they will receive strategic leadership service with Stuart, aligned with the effectiveness media needs to deliver thanks to Matt [Dailey] and, the jewel in the crown, our capabilities around user experience."

The three new roles are a key part of Adams' strategic plan for the agency, following his appointment last September.

"This new team will make the difference. It's the next chapter for Havas Media and how we will create valuable experiences for our clients," he said.