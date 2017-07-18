Havas Media wins Michelin account off MEC

Havas Media won the business after a pitch earlier this year and will take over the account this month, the agency confirmed in a statement.

The incumbent on the account was MEC, which is in the process of merging with Maxus.

"We are confident that Havas Media will help Michelin further its journey with a marketing approach based on data driven and content powered strategies, increasing our knowledge of the consumer journey helping us master communications in the digital age," Claire Dorland Clauzel, Michelin's executive vice-president sustainable development, brands, external relations, member of the group executive committee, commented.

According to Dominique Delport, global managing director of Havas Group, the agency's "organic marketing approach" appealed to Michelin. The client has a "genuine passion to discover new ways of working to create a positive and sustainable vision for the future", he added.