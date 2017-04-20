Maisie McCabe
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Havas UK revenue growth slows in Q1

Havas' UK revenue declined by 0.5% year on year to €60m in the first three months of 2017, although it rose slightly on an organic basis, as the group's global revenue rose 2.6% year on year to €519m.

Yannick Bolloré: chief executive of Havas
Yannick Bolloré: chief executive of Havas

When Havas’ figures are adjusted for the impact of exchange rates and acquisitions, the UK reported organic revenue growth of 0.5% during the quarter, which Havas attributed to healthcare specialists Havas Medicom, healthcare arm Havas Lynx, All Response Media and PR shop Maitland.

In its results for the first three months of 2017, Havas said the UK agencies "pulled out all the stops this quarter, winning the business of such high-profile brands as Rolls-Royce, Beats, Carling and Thornton's chocolate".

Organic revenue growth of 0.5% represents a slight slowdown from 2016 when Havas’ reported organic revenue growth of 1.3% year on year.

Overall Havas’ revenue was "stable" in Europe but this masked a slight decline in the continent outside France and the UK, which Havas attributed to a "high baseline" in the first quarter of 2016, particularly in Spain.

Havas said after a "spurt in growth" at the end of 2016 its North American business "settled into a more moderate pace of growth" in the first three months of 2017, while Asia-Pacific and Africa reported the weakest performance in the period.

Globally Havas reported organic revenue growth of 0.1% year on year in the first three months of 2017.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive of Havas, said: "Our main regions performed satisfactorily, with the exception of certain countries in Europe and Asia Pacific that saw a slight reduction in business, largely as a result of reduced spending by certain clients.

"We remain confident in group performance over the quarters ahead, thanks to a number of factors: we are working on a strategic agreement with GIMC, China's leading advertising group, which will significantly strengthen our service offering in this key market and ultimately improve our performance in Asia Pacific.

"The commercial drive of our teams all over the world has already been reflected in major new client wins."

In March Havas dismantled Havas Creative Group and Havas Media Group as separate divisions and transformed them into business units under regional P&Ls. Havas Creative Group chief executive of Europe Chris Hirst is the chairman of the UK.

Today Bolloré said: "The reorganisation initiated at the beginning of this year is also helping us to better respond to clients' needs. And our clients, along with our teams all over the world, have welcomed this client-centric model that goes even further in breaking down silos to provide a service that is ever more agile, seamless and integrated."

Havas forecast organic growth of 2 to 3% for the full-year 2017.

Maisie McCabe recommends

Read more on Havas' restructure

Read more

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

2 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

4 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

5 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

6 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

7 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

Share0 shares

8 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

10 Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

9 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

Havas UK revenue growth slows in Q1

Havas UK revenue growth slows in Q1

Brands take note: mums notice details like the size of crumpet holes

Brands take note: mums notice details like the size of crumpet holes

Bringing together magic and machines: IPA's Golding shares her vision for advertising

Bringing together magic and machines: IPA's Golding shares her vision for advertising

Twitter ad revenue decline worsens

Twitter ad revenue decline worsens

P&G plans $2bn in marketing spend savings as net sales drop

P&G plans $2bn in marketing spend savings as net sales drop

More