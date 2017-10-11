Haymarket scores four gongs at PPA Digital Awards

Campaign won global digital brand of the year, triumphing over Haymarket stablemate FourFourTwo, the football fans' magazine, and The Economist, the current affairs weekly.

In awarding Campaign, the judges recognised "an outstanding global digital brand which is providing users, customers, and communities with an unbeatable range of digital content across multiple platforms and multiple territories".

Meanwhile Haymarket Media Group triumphed in the digital publisher of the year (business) category, winning out over Centaur Media, Incisive Media Group and Veterinary Business Development.

The division has had a strong year driving its data-focused strategy to develop new paid content models across key B2B sectors. PPA Digital said they recognised "an outstanding business media publisher who is leading the charge in the digital arena".

Adrian Barrick, Haymarket's former global brand director, was given the digital leadership award for his outstanding work in the role of driving the brand’s global strategy. Also shortlisted were Ranj Begley at Readly; Nick Flood at Dennis Publishing; Sean Mitchell at Veterinary Business Development; and Pete Wootton at Dennis.

And Haymarket Consumer Media’s flagship technology lifestyle brand Stuff was also a winner: picking up Digital Commercial Partnership of the Year for its Insider Partnership with O2 and Oneplus.

Claire Beale, Campaign's global editor-in-chief, said: "Our aim is to be the world's biggest and best source of content for the marketing communications industries and all of the Campaign teams in our territories around the world have worked hard to collaborate on the development of quality content and compelling commercial opportunities. It's fantastic to see our achievements recognised by the PPA and it's a real motivator for us to push our global ambitions even further."

The awards represent the premier industry celebration of digital talent in professional publishing. And the winners represent the individuals, brands, and publishing companies driving the industry's ongoing digital revolution.

Haymarket Media Group chief executive Kevin Costello added: "The PPA Digital Awards are one of the most important in the media calendar. I’m delighted that Haymarket has been recognised with four wins – including global digital brand for Campaign and digital publisher of the year."