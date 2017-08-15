HBO attacked by hackers again

A group called OurMine posted from HBO's account and its network show accounts stating that it was testing HBO's security, the BBC reported.

Here is a screenshot published by the BBC of a tweet that has since been taken down.

In early August, HBO was hit by hackers who released confidential scripts of unreleased episodes of Game of Thrones along with a ransom note for the rest of the 1.5 terabytes of material the hackers claim to have.

Other companies that have been held to ransom include Disney and the NHS. In June, WPP fell victim to a cyber attack.