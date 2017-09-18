Hearst and Dior reunite for return of Esquire Townhouse

The Esquire Townhouse at London’s 10-11 Carlton Terrace

The Esquire Townhouse, which made its debut last year at London’s 10-11 Carlton Terrace, will take place on 12-15 October and will feature live talks, presentations, masterclasses and interviews from across the worlds of fashion, sport, TV, technology, travel, food and film.

Headline sponsor Dior will host a pop-up fragrance "discovery experience" at the event.

Margaret Attwooll, Christian Dior’s general manager, parfums, said: "The House of Christian Dior is synonymous with French excellence and refined elegance, together with playfulness, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to life with Esquire Townhouse."

Other brand activity at the event will include LG showcasing its high-end Signature line-up of TVs in a space designed by fashion designer Patrick Grant, Martin Miller’s Gin running gin masterclasses, and Lexus demonstrating its premium Mark Levinson audio systems and offering test drives.

The Townhouse will also host wine-tastings, supper clubs and fitness classes. People interested in visiting can register online to receive information on where to buy tickets.

Duncan Chater, Hearst UK’s chief brand officer, luxury, young women, fitness and health, said: "Utilising our luxury consumer database, we will attract a high-net-worth audience and drive attendance over the four days.

"Esquire is phenomenally engaged with its affluent audience, and The Townhouse will connect consumers with luxury brands and influential talent."