Hearst Magazines teams with Westfield and Dyson for beauty pop-ups

Hearst: it is hosting a new beauty and fashion pop-up

"On trend: your new season edit" has been curated by Hearst's in-house events team and will feature a series of pop-ups over two weekends next month at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City.

Shoppers will be able to experience a beauty pop-up by Elle and a collection of treatments and grooming activities selected by Esquire. There will also be experiences from Cosmopolitan.

Dyson will offer complimentary blow-dries to promote the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. Shoppers can also drop in to watch a catwalk curated by Hearst's editorial fashion experts.

Hearst has also struck a deal with Bottega Gold, Next, Accessorize, Monsoon, House of Fraser, Nars and Primark for the event.

Myf Ryan, Westfield's chief marketing officer, said the event allows people to immediately shop the looks they've seen at the pop-ups.

She added: "Fashion fuels much of our in-centre traffic, with shoppers looking to be inspired and engaged via our vast and eclectic collection of retailers.

"With so many retailers and stores to choose from, we are pleased to be able to borrow the creative eye of three of Hearst's biggest brands to curate the collections and showcase how to wear the latest looks."

The event will take place from 15 to 17 September at Westfield London, and on 22 to 24 September at Westfield Stratford.

Victoria Archbold, director of events and sponsorship at Hearst UK, said: "Fashion and beauty are the essence of Elle, Cosmopolitan and Esquire.

"'On trend' will offer consumers a unique experience where they will not only have the chance to interact with our editorial experts, but they will be able to directly connect with our recommended fashion and beauty products."