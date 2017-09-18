Hearst UK to expand events team by 30%

Hearst: it has partnered with Westfield for events

Victoria Archbold, director of events and sponsorship at Hearst Live, will continue to lead the team and is searching for experts from a number of areas including advertising agencies, event agencies, local councils and charities.

She explained that the team - currently of 19 staff - is set to grow by approximately one third. Archbold said that she is in the process of interviewing and hopes to have the new people in by the end of the year.

The publisher poached Liam Moriarty from Hot Pickle where he was head of creative for over a year. He joined Hearst as creative design director last month.

Archbold said Moriarty will "assist the team in lots of visualisation and create brands within brands, and new brands". She added that the "On trend" event at Westfield last weekend is an example of a new brand.

She told Campaign: "We are reacting to market trends and we know that our readers want to get involved with brands and they don’t want to be interrupted.

"They want that involvement with brands, they want to be able to look, touch, feel and create their own content from brands, so we reacted to that trend and set up Hearst Live, which is obviously part of our revenue diversification strategy that James [Wildman, chief executive] has made no secret that he’s doing.

"We are looking to commercialise a lot of what we do but it will be about our brand first and then looking where we can form strong collaborations. Westfield is good example of that and they have signed up for next year already."