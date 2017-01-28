Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Heineken extends Champions League football sponsorship

Heineken has extended its 23-year sponsorship of the Uefa Champions League for a further three years for an undisclosed amount.

Champions League: Europe's top football competition
Champions League: Europe's top football competition

The Dutch beer brand will continue as an official partner of the elite football competition, which features the top four ranked English Premier League teams competing against top European rivals, until summer 2021. The previous agreement was due to end in 2018.

The partnership also includes sister competition the Uefa Super Cup, the one-off match between the Champions League winners against the Uefa Europa League winners, for the next three years.

Heineken’s relationship with Uefa goes back to 1994. The new contract includes an agreement for Heineken’s brand to be featured on LED advertising boards around football pitches of Champions League matches and the rights to exclusive Champions League branded content, such as the Back Stadium Tour and Uefa Champions League Trophy Tour.

The Champions League is watched by an estimated 4.2 billion people and is the subject of fierce competition for rights. This week BT Sport said it is determined to continue its exclusive contract to broadcast the Champions League and accused rival Sky of having too much dominance over pay-TV sports.

The first round of bids for Champions League broadcasts will be held by Uefa, the governing body for European football, in March.

Hans Erik Tuijt, global sponsorship director at Heineken, said: "Heineken has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with UEFA for more than 20 years, and we look forward to continuing this. UEFA Champions League in an integral part of Heineken's marketing activities, from Sao Paolo to Shanghai.

"Our global 'Champion the match' integrated campaign is live in over 100 markets this season. Through this, as well as our acclaimed UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, we create engaging fan experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of the match.

This activity compliments our other long-standing partnership platforms – Formula One, Rugby World Cup and James Bond."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe amid transparency concerns

Share0 shares

7 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

8 Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Share0 shares

9 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

10 A view from Dave Trott: Data can't think

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

3 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

4 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Heineken extends Champions League football sponsorship

Heineken extends Champions League football sponsorship

Director Refn to co-chair Brand Film Festival jury

Director Refn to co-chair Brand Film Festival jury

George & Dragon picks up Highways England

George & Dragon picks up Highways England

Walkers launches Champions League campaign for sharing packs

Walkers launches Champions League campaign for sharing packs

Carling aims for simplicity with brand refresh

Carling aims for simplicity with brand refresh

More