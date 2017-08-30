Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Heineken research reveals cultural challenges in tackling drink-driving

A major global study by Heineken has highlighted the difficulties in getting people not to drink and drive - with three quarters of drivers considering it an acceptable thing to do under certain circumstances.

Jackie Stewart: F1 legend appeared in a Heineken campaign last year, turning down bottles of beer
Jackie Stewart: F1 legend appeared in a Heineken campaign last year, turning down bottles of beer

The brewer surveyed 10,000 adults aged 25 to 54 across ten countries (1,000 in each): Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

All survey respondents were drivers who consume alcohol at least once a month.

It found that despite good intentions, a series of beliefs and norms led to drink driving being more prevalent than it otherwise might be.

It found that while 79% of drivers planned ahead for a night out, 77% find at least one situation where they consider it acceptable to drink and drive.

Sixty-four per cent said they found it acceptable to do so if they had eaten a lot, alternated between alcoholic drinks, or taken a short nap; and a quarter found it acceptable to drink drive after succumbing to social pressures.

It also found that half of drink drivers would not describe their behaviour as "drink driving", the same believed they could handle more drink than non-drink drivers before their skills become impaired, and only 43% were concerned about getting caught by the police.

Heineken will use the findings to create campaigns in certain markets based on "nudge theory", which aims to reinforce positive behaviours and reduce negative ones by, for example, reminding people that behaviour such as drink driving is frowned upon by most people.

The brand will work with nudge and behavioural design expert and visiting professor at University of Colorado, Sille Krukow.

Gianluca Di Tondo, senior director global Heineken brand, said: "Our ‘When you drive, never drink’ programme gives us an unprecedented opportunity to help change attitudes and behaviours and reduce drink driving around the world. For our campaign to be effective, we really need to dig deep in order to understand the causes of the problem."

Krukow commented: "Changing consumer behaviour is a matter of integrating visual feedback and behavioural principles into decision making moments.

"The social group can be of great, positive influence on the decision not to drink and drive. We will focus on solutions that can empower the group to stay in control and positively encourage their peers to make the correct decisions."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

4 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

5 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

6 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares

7 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

8 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

9 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

Share0 shares

10 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares