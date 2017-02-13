Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

History of advertising: No 185: The Pepsi Refresh Project

Pepsi's 2010 Refresh Project was the most audacious social media campaign ever attempted.

History of advertising: No 185: The Pepsi Refresh Project

Millions of dollars were ploughed into what was seen as the litmus test for brands desperately seeking cut-through in an ad-cluttered media landscape.

Within two years, however, Pepsi had quietly put Refresh Project out of its misery. Not because it had failed to accomplish all that a social media programme was expected to do. But because it failed in its key task – to sell more Pepsi.

In fact, it achieved exactly the opposite. During the time the initiative ran, Pepsi dropped from its traditional spot as the number-two soft-drink brand in the US to number three, behind Diet Coke. The brand is estimated to have lost the parent company more than $350m due to the dip in market share in this period.

"Social media has taken a huge hit," one commentator observed. "Only zealots and fools will continue to bow down to the gods of social media."

The Refresh Project was born at a time when "digital" was the buzzword and TV ads were thought not only to be wasteful but easily avoided by viewers. Pepsi marketers decided to go for broke, pulling their ad slot in the 2010 Super Bowl and diverting their TV budget into the Refresh Project.

Harnessing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Pepsi announced it was giving $20m to neighbourhood projects proposed by consumers and which attracted the most votes for having a positive impact on society.

More than 80 million votes were registered and, at its peak, 37% of Americans were aware of the Refresh Project.

Where did this well-intentioned initiative go wrong? Vetting all the projects proved impossible, resulting in persistent fraud allegations. Meanwhile, the lack of a direct product tie-in made it difficult to drive sales and the impact was too scattered.

Above all, it proved that almost all big brands forsake traditional media at their peril.

Things you need to know

  • In early 2011, as allegations of cheating emerged, Refresh Project participants accused Pepsi of dodging their calls and emails. Pepsi denied people were cheating the system but promised to investigate.
  • In July 2010, Pepsi announced it would give $1.3m in grants to help clear up the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama.
  • Experts cite the Refresh Project as the largest social media initiative ever undertaken.
Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims
Share February 13, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Jaguar Land Rover has suspended all its digital advertising in the UK following last week's investigation by The Times which named the company among brands which unwittingly funded terror groups.

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

2 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

3 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

4 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

5 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

6 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

7 How Domino's and Crispin Porter & Bogusky transformed the pizza chain into a tech company

Share0 shares

8 Dunnhumby chief Simon Hay steps down

Share0 shares

9 Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Share0 shares

10 Wunderman wins big with BT and EE direct marketing account

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Wins this week: BT, Uber, Johnson's Baby

Wins this week: BT, Uber, Johnson's Baby

Ralph Lauren hires ex-Vice and BBH strategist Bottomley as first CMO

Ralph Lauren hires ex-Vice and BBH strategist Bottomley as first CMO

Publishers pledge to help P&G's Pritchard over media transparency

Publishers pledge to help P&G's Pritchard over media transparency

Mark Zuckerberg defends social media in lengthy manifesto

Mark Zuckerberg defends social media in lengthy manifesto

History of advertising: No 185: The Pepsi Refresh Project

History of advertising: No 185: The Pepsi Refresh Project

More