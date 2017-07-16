History of advertising: No 193: The Campaign Diary

Gail Amber: Campaign Diary editor in the 1970s and 80s

Campaign hated everybody, equally. This helped ad folk to accept it as a trade title with attitude. And no section of the magazine reflected this better than its Diary pages.

Initially a doublepage spread at the centre of the magazine, this was the place where reputations counted for nothing, pomposity was pricked and dirty little secrets were secret no longer.

Mirroring a business that loved gossiping almost as much as creating, the Diary section could be seen as the modern equivalent of the stocks or the ducking stool. It was an era when Campaign’s hefty pagination was a direct result of the UK ad industry’s golden age. In today’s leaner times, it’s hard to imagine the luxury of a dedicated diary editor.

Probably the most famous of them all – and the one who most obviously manifested the industry’s flamboyance at the time – was Gail Amber (pictured). Always larger than life, often eccentric and seldom seen without her trademark cigarette holder and a glass of Champagne, Amber knew most of the leading agency figures of the period and how to get them talking.

In July 2008, two months after her death aged 62, Diary reported that a number of her old industry friends had honoured her memory at a Soho wine bar.

Veteran media man John Ayling remembered how Amber had reported that he was setting up on his own. "Blimey," former Campaign editor Bernard Barnett remarked, "it must have been the only media story she ever wrote!"

