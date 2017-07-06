Honda launches karaoke-inspired spot to promote car range

"Karaoke" features the NSX, CR-V, HR-V, Jaxx and Civic five-door models, which are shown driving through the Tabernas Desert in southern Spain, set to a cover version of Over the Rainbow, sung by Joy Downer.

As the cars travel along, they pass giant neon lyrics from the song, so that the ad doubles as a karaoke video clip. It culminates with the cars coming together under another giant neon sign displaying Honda’s global brand slogan, "Honda. The Power of Dreams".

The 30-second spot, which will run on TV and online over the next two months, was filmed using camera drones and directed by Scott Lyon through Outsider. Media planning and buying is handled by Honda Dentsu Media Europe.

The campaign was created by Simon Connor and Stephen Cross at Mcgarrybowen London.

Fabrice Esteve, marketing communications department manager at Honda Motor Europe, said: "We wanted to create a campaign that tells a simple yet powerful story. This film celebrates the individuality of all five Honda cars and the spirit that inspired Honda to reinvent its range by dedicating a specific section to each vehicle and then bringing them together under the collective Honda banner."