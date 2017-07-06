Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Honda launches karaoke-inspired spot to promote car range

Honda has turned to karaoke to back its latest lines in a 30-second spot created by Mcgarrybowen London.

"Karaoke" features the NSX, CR-V, HR-V, Jaxx and Civic five-door models, which are shown driving through the Tabernas Desert in southern Spain, set to a cover version of Over the Rainbow, sung by Joy Downer.

As the cars travel along, they pass giant neon lyrics from the song, so that the ad doubles as a karaoke video clip. It culminates with the cars coming together under another giant neon sign displaying Honda’s global brand slogan, "Honda. The Power of Dreams".

The 30-second spot, which will run on TV and online over the next two months, was filmed using camera drones and directed by Scott Lyon through Outsider. Media planning and buying is handled by Honda Dentsu Media Europe. 

The campaign was created by Simon Connor and Stephen Cross at Mcgarrybowen London. 

Fabrice Esteve, marketing communications department manager at Honda Motor Europe, said: "We wanted to create a campaign that tells a simple yet powerful story. This film celebrates the individuality of all five Honda cars and the spirit that inspired Honda to reinvent its range by dedicating a specific section to each vehicle and then bringing them together under the collective Honda banner."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The rise of the 48-shit poster
Share Added 30 hours ago Paul Burke

1 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

2 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

3 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Amazon launches global media review

4 Amazon launches global media review

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

5 Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

6 Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

Share0 shares

7 ASDA and Virgin Media receive most nominations for Marketing New Thinking Awards as 2017 shortlist revealed

Share0 shares

8 EE takes customers to EE class in ad for free Apple Music

Share0 shares

9 Adidas' communications chief: never stop learning

Share0 shares

10 When office banter becomes racist

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

10 Media agencies face 'big bang' moment

Share0 shares