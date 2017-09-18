Hostelworld creates hostel out of sand













The Sand Hostel, created by Lively Worldwide, aims to "challenge the perception of hostels" build awareness of the brand and attract millenials to the Gold Coast.

The hostel has an eight-bed dorm and one private double room, along with food, drinks, live music and activities. It is open between 20 and 22 September.

At four metres tall, it has been created with 24 tonnes of sand. The structure took three weeks to build. It was created by production designer Jon Dowding, whose feature films include Mad Max and The Blue Lagoon, and world champion sand sculptor Denis Masoud.

Niall Walsh, Hostelworld’s Head of Acquisition, said: "The Sand Hostel came about as both ourselves and the Gold Coast wanted to create something that had never been done before, that people could truly engage with and as such take away unforgettable memories from.

"We’ve worked with a number of exceptionally talented people to bring this to life and we believe it does an incredible job of both showcasing the modern hostelling experience whilst also highlighting the incredible things the Gold Coast has to offer to young travellers who want to explore Australia."