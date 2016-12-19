Hotels.com brings cutting edge tech to classic Christmas fun with charades chatbot

The game, "Obvious charades", created by Crispin Porter & Bogusky, sends players a series of GIFs in which the Captain acts out the clues from the traditional parlour game.





You correctly guessed Chicken Run!

CP&B partnered with Howdy, the owner of Botkit Studio, a platform for creating chatbots, and enterprise platform bCRM to produce the campaign. It was created for CP&B by David Carr and Martins Millers, while the UX was led by Chun Tung.

Vincenzo Bruno, digital brand manager EMEA for hotels.com, said: "Today’s chatbots combine machine learning , natural language programming and AI to create opportunities for brands to drive sales through enhanced customer service.

"But for us, the Captain Obvious Charades chatbot is a chance to flex our creative muscles, use new technology in a divergent – purely fun - way, whilst still riding the wave of latest digital marketing trends."

Captain Obvious, who was introduced to the US in 2014, made his UK debut earlier this year.

Alex Budin, head of tech at CP&B, said: "The seemingly basic capabilities of the Captain Obvious bot – playing charades with you, albeit in an entirely offbeat way – mask a complex and advanced application of bot insight, technology and creativity for brands."