House of Fraser hires new top marketer as Walmsley departs

House of Fraser has appointed Paddy Earnshaw, formerly chief customer officer at Doddle, as its new chief marketing officer.

Walmsley and Earnshaw
Walmsley and Earnshaw

He replaces chief customer officer David Walmsley, who joined from M&S last August, replacing previous chief customer officer Andy Harding, who had spent 18 months in the role. Harding became interim chief customer officer at Mothercare in May this year.

House of Fraser confirmed that the chief customer officer role has now been scrapped. Earnshaw, who joins on 30 October, joined Doddle in October 2014 from WorldPay, where he was customer experience director. He previously held marketing and commercial roles at Travelex and Moneycorp.

House of Fraser chief executive Alex Williamson said: "Paddy brings a wealth of digital, retail and online experience to House of Fraser and is one of the brightest, most innovative marketers in our sector with a strong track record of delivering results at pace. He has always shown a real focus on customers in his previous roles and will bring a huge amount to our overall customer proposition.

"Paddy has worked in entrepreneurial environments throughout his career with significant competition for every customer, where both detail and creativity are vital. With his strong skills and experience, Paddy will be a valuable asset to our transformation programme."

