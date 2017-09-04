House of Lords canvasses ad industry ahead of Brexit

House of Lords Select Committee on Communications launches inquiry into ad industry ahead of Brexit

The House of Lords Select Committee on Communications is calling for evidence across four specific areas, which are detailed in a Call for evidence:

the skillsets and development of skills needed to sustain the industry; the UK’s access to international talent; whether creative and business clusters contribute to the industry’s success and, if so, whether there is a role for the government in supporting this; how the industry can adapt in the face of increasing digital advertising.

The select committee, chaired by Lord Henley, said that written evidence must be submitted by 20 October.

It expects to hear oral evidence from invited witnesses, spanning agencies and clients, from September to December and intends to report to the government in early 2018.

The House of Lords said that the aim of the inquiry is to examine the future of the UK ad industry and "to investigate how policies and practices might help the industry to maintain its pre-eminent position".

While the inquiry's aim is clearly to assess the future of advertising in light of Brexit, the call for evidence document does not specifically refer to the UK's departure from the European Union.