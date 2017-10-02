Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

House of Peroni takes citrus inspiration

This year's House of Peroni, the annual pop-up, will focus on celebrating Italian citrus.

House of Peroni takes citrus inspiration

The premium lager brand will show off the Peroni Ambra, a limited edition beer inspired by the "aperitivo occasion which combines Peroni Nastro Azzurro with the sharpness of rare Italian Chinotto fruit".

The event will give people a taste of the streets of Italy where they can "reimagine citrus and explore previously undiscovered flavour combinations".

Guests will enter a lively fruttivendolo or fruit market which will have an array of citrus fruits. A gelato cart will feature ricotta and lemon ice cream.

A secret bar will be hosted by Simone Caporale as the master of mixology who, along with his team, has created bespoke Peroni cocktails with a citrus twist.

Francesco Mazzei is also back as master of taste to provide a "zesty" menu of Italian street food dishes such as egg fettuccine with Grana Padano, lemon and pink pepper, lemon and rosemary meatballs, as well as light bites including pumpkin and orange croquettes.

There will also be a bar citrus which will have Italo house music.

The House of Peroni event takes place at N&C Showrooms, 3-10 Shoreditch High Street from 5 October to 15 October.

For London Cocktail Week Peroni will pop-up with an Italian-style street stall around the corner at Spitalfields from today.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now