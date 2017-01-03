HSBC's tech ad is surprisingly down to earth

" With high production value, colourful imagery and an uplifting soundtrack track, this tale of acceptance demonstrates how the most simple solutions can often be the most beneficial " 7/10

HSBC demonstrates the power of simplicity in its latest ad, created by J Walter Thompson.

Promoting the new HSBC voice ID, this multi-channel campaign uses simple yet authentic storytelling to bring this technology back to its roots.

While brands continue to compete for dominance with the latest tech, particularly when it comes to finance, HSBC takes a step away from the jargon that separates consumers and instead focuses on the story behind voice recognition.

Set in New Zealand, the spot tells the story of a young boy desperate to fit in with his peers. Overcoming numerous obstacles in an attempt to join in with their woodland adventures, gaining entry to a secret den proves trickier than he first thinks.

With high production value, colourful imagery and an uplifting soundtrack track, this tale of acceptance demonstrates how the most simple solutions can often be the most beneficial.

The campaign follows a similar theme as the brand’s "Missing sticker" ad from August last year. Following a young girl trying to complete her football sticker collection and overcoming the odds, both videos communicate the same message – you don’t need to go big to achieve your goals.

Set in a variety of exotic locations, HSBC demonstrates its global presence, taking a more down to earth approach to its new technology amid stiff competition.

While competitor Lloyds places its confidence in the famous black horse, HSBC’s approach is far more relatable.

With over 70K views on YouTube since being posted just 24-hours ago, the video has proved popular with audiences and demonstrates the impact technology can have for families across the globe.