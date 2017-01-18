Omar Oakes
HTC offers chance to meet president Trump in VR

Vive, the VR device made by smartphone brand HTC, has created a virtual reality experience that lets users meet Donald Trump ahead of the billionaire's inauguration as US president today.

Wide Awake: HTC's game claims to have the most realistic depictions of humans in VR
The media mogul and reality TV star will be sworn in as president at 5pm (12pm ET) in Washington DC. 

Vive’s Wide Awake creates an experience where users can virtually step into the White House’s Oval Office and meet Trump as president. It claims to offer the most photo-realistic depiction of a human being in VR today, allowing users to get very close to Trump. 

The developers of the program at MacInnes Scott have recreated the Oval Office in detail. Gamers can explore the president’s office with a torch and discover hidden secrets.

John MacInnes of MacInnes Scott said: "VR is a new medium with the potential of being a movie or video game, a combination of both or something completely new.

"We see Trump In VR as art – a tableau vivant, in the American tradition of artists like Edward Hooper in painting, Gregory Crewdson and Cindy Sherman in photography. Unlike a painting and photography, you can interact with the art in virtual reality."

