Hungryhouse tugs the festive heartstrings with Love Actually-inspired campaign

Online food ordering platform Hungryhouse is celebrating "the nation's most deserving Christmas heroes" in a campaign parodying the famous "doorstep" scene from Love Actually.

The brand, which last week agreed to be acquired by larger rival Just Eat for £200m, invited members of the public to nominate their loved ones who face additional barriers to enjoying the kind of Christmas many people take for granted.

The three winning entries were rewarded with £100 worth of takeaway food and a doorstep surprise in which the nominees are visiting by their loved ones, who express messages of appreciation through a series of large written signs.

The three stars of the campaign – called "Love takeaway, actually" and created by digital agency Social Chain – are Beth, a nurse from Rotherham who will be working throughout Christmas; Eva, who lives in Surrey and will be unable to go home to Poland for Christmas; and Tracy, from Manchester, who has ME and as a result finds the Christmas period especially demanding.

Alice Mrongovius, CEO at Hungryhouse.co.uk, said: "Sadly, Christmas can be a difficult time for some people, so we wanted to help make it a little bit easier by treating people who really deserve it.

"Whether it’s being separated from loved ones, working or suffering from ill health, 'Love takeaway, actually' was designed to share little surprises and treats with true British heroes this Christmas."

The films reference the scene in the 2003 Christmas rom com Love Actually in which Andrew Lincoln's character Mark arrives at the door of Juliet, played by Keira Knighley, to tell her how he feels - while Silent Night plays from a protable stereo.

