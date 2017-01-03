Simon Gwynn
Hyundai launches UK's first entirely online car-buying platform

Hyundai UK has launched what it says is the first platform that allows consumers to purchase a car entirely online.

Click to Buy allows users to configure their chosen vehicle, get a trade in price for their old car, arrange finance and pay a deposit from their PC or mobile device.

An appointment is then made for them to take their trade-in to a local dealer and pick up their new car – while cash buyers can also have their new car delivered.

The site’s UX and design was created by Collective London.

Adam Cleaver, co-founder at the agency, said the platform would appeal to consumers deterred by the traditional experience of buying a car.

He said: "The Click to Buy website utilises a deep understanding of how people want to buy cars, to create a seamless, simple and transparent digital experience, that avoids any of the haggling over prices that put so many people – especially women – off."

Volkswagen’s Danish business last month launched an online film promoting its online sales platform, which allows consumers to buy its Up model with a single online payment.

Rebecca Hurrell, retail development manager at Hyundai, added: "After the successful experience with our digital retail stores, Click to Buy moves the needle even further towards the customer by taking the hassle out of buying a car. The site Collective has helped us to develop puts the customer firmly in the driving seat."

