Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

IAB waives event fees for agency members

The Internet Advertising Bureau UK is making its events free to attend for all agency members, a change designed to forge closer relationships with agencies and attract more members.

IAB Engage: the trade association's flagship event will now be free to agency members
IAB Engage: the trade association's flagship event will now be free to agency members

Agencies will no longer have to pay for IAB events, including the flagship IAB Engage, which takes place this October.

Previously, creative and media agency members could attend seminars and smaller events free of charge, but would have to pay a discounted amount for bigger events such as Engage and the IAB Leadership Summit.

Tickets for October’s IAB Engage, for example, are currently free for advertisers, £395 plus VAT for IAB members and £790 plus VAT for non-members.

From today (26 July), agencies will no longer have to pay, and those that have already done so for forthcoming events will be reimbursed. Ad tech and media-company members will continue to be charged for attending events.

The change comes after IAB found that agencies considered events to be one of the best parts of IAB membership, with bigger events helping them "solve problems" and smaller events allowing for a "hands-on, deep dive into specific topics".

The removal of the charges will clearly have an impact on IAB revenues. However, the trade association hopes that, as a result, it will attract more agency members, and therefore membership fees, and consequently more paying ad tech firms and media owners.

Jon Mew, the IAB’s chief executive, said: "Digital has grown and its capabilities are consistently evolving. Right now the industry needs a trade body that can address issues and champion successes that push digital forward.

"We can’t do this if we focus on just the ad-tech side of the industry. We need to work with agencies that have the best minds in the business, the progressive and brave marketers and collaborative media owners to collectively create the right environment for digital advertising to thrive.

"Opening the doors and removing the barriers is the best thing we can do for agencies."

The IAB is also attempting to garner more "buyer-side" representation in its councils to produce best practice guidelines, publications, standards, events and research and policy. Chatham House Rules roundtables will allow agency decision-makers to convene to solve pressing issues that face their clients.

The IAB’s member base is around 1,200 companies, including more than 700 UK advertisers and brands.

This October’s IAB Engage will feature a high-profile line-up of headliners, including McDonald’s, Sport England and Professor Brian Cox. For the second year in a row, Campaign is supporting the event as an exclusive media partner.

Campaign readers can save 20% by using voucher code CAMPAIGN20 through 31 August 2017. The voucher code can only be redeemed when booking on the IAB website

Find out more and book your place here.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

2 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

3 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

4 You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

5 Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

6 TBWA\London boosts senior staff line-up with Jex and Vogt

Share0 shares

7 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

Share0 shares

8 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Share0 shares

9 Love Island success boosts younger audience for ITV

Share0 shares

10 BBH's unlikely creative duo gets a crack at making advertising history

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job Description: Creative director

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

10 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares