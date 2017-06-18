Promoted
Ocean Outdoor
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Got a great idea but not sure how to get it off the ground?

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Simply enter Ocean Outdoor's 2017 digital outdoor creative competition, run in partnership with Campaign. You come up with a winning concept, Ocean will help make it reality on its network and Campaign will make you famous. Easy.

The glory starts at an awards ceremony where you will be feted in front of a 500-strong audience and on Britain's biggest (20m x 26m) screen at London's BFI iMax.

We're bringing you inspiration over six weeks from past winners who have seen their entries go from an idea to the big screen. This time: "March for Giants" for the elephant-safeguarding charity Space for Giants.

Produced by Ocean Outdoor

Will Thacker, creative director at 18 Feet & Rising, talks us through the journey from the idea to the big screeen

Will Thacker, creative director, 18 Feet & Rising

Tell us about the project

"March for Giants" is the world’s first, real-time, fully integrated campaign generated entirely by consumers and brands.

A text and digital donation mechanic allowed individuals and brands to create their own, customised, virtual 3D elephant, inscribed with a personal message or brand colours. Each consumer donation safeguarded an elephant in the wild for one month and a brand donation protects a wild elephant from poachers for life.

Using live, 3D technology, the personalised elephants instantly joined the #MarchforGiants digital herd. Over four days, the herd of 3000-plus marched across Ocean Outdoor’s digital out of home media through the world’s busiest public spaces. 

As soon as one screen went dark, the herd immediately moved to another screen in the world, moving from Hong Kong to the US and to the UK. Uniquely, visitors to the screens could also create and see their elephant join the herd and march live across the screens within seconds of donation. All donors and brands were sent an image of their elephant in each location in real time as they marched across the globe over the four-day campaign, creating further viral spread and awareness.

How did the idea come about?

We were shocked and saddened by the 2016 Great Elephant Census which highlighted that, despite dropping out of the headlines, elephants were in huge crisis. 

Poachers, mostly supplying Asian demand for ivory, killed close to 150,000 elephants across Africa in the seven years to 2014, reducing the overall population by a third. This equated to one elephant being killed for its ivory every 25 minutes. 

At 18 Feet & Rising, we wanted to do something that would raise awareness of the issue and financial support for the crisis. So we teamed up with African-based charity Space for Giants, and created a campaign to really bring focus and funds to the issue.

What did success look like?

Mass-awareness campaigns often raise little or no actual cash. However, "March for Giants" generated £105,000 in donations, as consumers and brands saw the excellent value exchange delivered by the campaign. 

For £5 each, consumers got to own a part of the campaign by seeing their personalised elephant march across the world. For a £10,000 donation, brands not only got to join the fight behind a pressing issue, but received media exposure on the world’s biggest and most expensive out of home sites. 

The huge buzz around the campaign was also helped by high profile celebrities like Ricky Gervais, Mark Hamill and Elizabeth Hurley joining the herd. 

The campaign achieved an incredible 340,000 screen impacts and 38 million Twitter impressions. Space for Giants has now gained a raft of ongoing corporate partners and is planning to make the month of March its campaign focus on an on-going basis. 

Some of the donors are now working on special partnerships with the charity, including Maclaren, which is designing a March for Giants buggy whose profits will go to the charity.

Enter here.

Deadline: Aug 25.

Cost: absolutely nothing

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

AGENCY
Watch: How hard can it be to come up with brilliant ads on huge, interactive screens?

Promoted

June 18, 2017

Watch: How hard can it be to come up with brilliant ads on huge, interactive screens?

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Louise Sloper, head of art, BMB London
Cannes
July 07, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Louise Sloper, head of art, BMB London

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Malcolm Poynton, global chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide

Promoted

June 27, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Malcolm Poynton, global chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Laura Jordan Bambach, creative partner, Mr. President

Promoted

June 24, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Laura Jordan Bambach, creative partner, Mr. President

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Chris Clarke, chief creative officer, DigitasLBi

Promoted

June 22, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Chris Clarke, chief creative officer, DigitasLBi

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Matt Eastwood, worldwide chief creative officer, J. Walter Thompson

Promoted

June 21, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Matt Eastwood, worldwide chief creative officer, J. Walter Thompson

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Victoria Buchanan, joint ECD of Tribal Worldwide

Promoted

June 19, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Victoria Buchanan, joint ECD of Tribal Worldwide

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Sean Kinmont, co-founder & creative director of 23red

Promoted

June 18, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Sean Kinmont, co-founder & creative director of 23red

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Hermeti Balarin, ECD of Mother London

Promoted

June 17, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Hermeti Balarin, ECD of Mother London

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse
Share Added 46 hours ago Diana Bradley

1 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

You don't have to shield your eyes from social media during an eclipse - brands from DoubleTree by Hilton to Pizza Hut have found creative ways to capitalise on the total solar eclipse.

Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

2 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

3 WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

4 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

5 Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

6 101 brand axed as MullenLowe completes buyout

Share0 shares

7 Who is winning the Premier League on social media?

Share0 shares

8 WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

Share0 shares

9 Snapchat 'will overtake Facebook among US teens' this year

Share0 shares

10 Channel 4: 17-minute ad breaks for Bake Off is not a record

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares