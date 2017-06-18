From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

How did the idea come about?

The campaign was called Pennies for Life - which created an interesting interactive digital poster opportunity which the agency - then called DLKW Lowe - entered in to the Ocean Digital Creative Competition, run with Campaign.

We used Ocean’s Eat Street @Westfield London full motion digital location. We created a giant unfinished picture of a woman in Africa - made entirely of pennies from Britain. Then we invited people to 'complete' the picture using their phones, by texting us the word CHANGE and their name. This automatically donates £1 to the charity.

As soon as we received the text, the donor's name appeared on the poster, with a thank you. And then a handful of pennies suddenly appeared on the screen and dropped into place in our picture.

The more people texted us, the faster the picture was built. And then we built another one. And another. And so on. Every time we completed a portrait we transferred it to a virtual gallery on our website. And a text message told the people who created the picture where they could find their work on display, complete with their credit as one of the 'artists'.

Meanwhile, at Westfield London, the interactive donation continued: drawing crowds and collecting small change; to make the largest possible difference in Africa.

Produced by DLKW Lowe

What did success look like?

In its first morning, one screen raised enough money to enable 21 of Africa’s poorest women to start their own businesses.

Not only did the concept win in the Ocean Digital Creative competition in 2011, the ad went on to win a Cannes Gold Lion too.