From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Got a great idea but not sure how to get it off the ground?

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Simply enter Ocean Outdoor's 2017 digital outdoor creative competition, run in partnership with Campaign. You come up with a winning concept, Ocean will help make it reality on its network and Campaign will make you famous. Easy.

The glory starts at an awards ceremony where you will be feted in front of a 500-strong audience and on Britain's biggest (20m x 26m) screen at London's BFI iMax.

We're bringing you inspiration over six weeks from past winners who have seen their entries go from an idea to the big screen. This time: Microloan Foundation's "Pennies For Life".

Produced by Ocean Outdoor

 

Tom Knox, chairman at MullenLowe London, talks us through the journey from the idea to the big screeen

Tom Knox, chairman, MullenLowe London

Tell us about the project 

MicroLoan Foundation is a London-based charity that provides small business loans to some of the poorest women in Africa. The money means they're able to set up their own sustainable businesses so they can support their families, often for the first time in their lives.  

How did the idea come about?

The campaign was called Pennies for Life - which created an interesting interactive digital poster opportunity which the agency - then called DLKW Lowe - entered in to the Ocean Digital Creative Competition, run with Campaign.

We used Ocean’s Eat Street @Westfield London full motion digital location. We created a giant unfinished picture of a woman in Africa - made entirely of pennies from Britain. Then we invited people to 'complete' the picture using their phones, by texting us the word CHANGE and their name. This automatically donates £1 to the charity.

 As soon as we received the text, the donor's name  appeared on the poster, with a thank you. And then a handful of pennies suddenly appeared on the screen and dropped into place in our picture. 

The more people texted us, the faster the picture was built. And then we built another one. And another. And so on. Every time we completed a portrait we transferred it to a virtual gallery on our website. And a text message told the people who created the picture where they could find their work on display, complete with their credit as one of the 'artists'. 

Meanwhile, at Westfield London, the interactive donation continued:  drawing crowds and collecting small change; to make the largest possible difference in Africa. 

Produced by DLKW Lowe

What did success look like?

In its first morning, one screen raised enough money to enable 21 of Africa’s poorest women to start their own businesses.

Not only did the concept win in the Ocean Digital Creative competition in 2011, the ad went on to win a Cannes Gold Lion  too.

 

Enter here.

Deadline: Aug 25.

Cost: absolutely nothing

