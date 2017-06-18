From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"
Got a great idea but not sure how to get it off the ground?
Simply enter Ocean Outdoor's 2017 digital outdoor creative competition, run in partnership with Campaign. You come up with a winning concept, Ocean will help make it reality on its network and Campaign will make you famous. Easy.
The glory starts at an awards ceremony where you will be feted in front of a 500-strong audience and on Britain's biggest (20m x 26m) screen at London's BFI iMax.
We're bringing you inspiration over six weeks from past winners who have seen their entries go from an idea to the big screen. This time: Microloan Foundation's "Pennies For Life".
Tom Knox, chairman at MullenLowe London, talks us through the journey from the idea to the big screeen
Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).