Added 8 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

From the idea to the big screen: Women's Aid

Got a killer idea but not sure how to get it off the ground?

From the idea to the big screen: Women's Aid

Simply enter Ocean Outdoor's 2017 digital out of home creative competition, run in partnership with Campaign. You come up with a winning concept, Ocean will help make it reality on its network and Campaign will make you famous. Easy.

The glory starts at an awards ceremony where you will be feted in front of a 500-strong audience and on Britain's biggest (20m x 26m) screen at London's BFI iMax.

We're bringing you inspiration over six weeks from past winners who have seen their entries go from an idea to the big screen. This time: WCRS/ Women's Aid.

Produced by Ocean Outdoor

Ross Neil, executive creative director at WCRS, talks us through the journey from the idea to the big screeen 

Tell us about the project. We launched a digital out of home campaign for Women’s Aid to tackle domestic violence. Digital screens went live across London’s Canary Wharf and Westfield and Birmingham’s Bullring, showing a woman with a battered and bruised face and a caption that said: "Look at me." The billboards were equipped with facial-recognition technology so the more people looked at them, the more the woman’s wounds healed.

How did you come up with the idea? When we looked at Ocean Outdoor’s screens and their technical spec, we found that we could use them to deduce when people were walking past and when they were looking at the screen. We had previously supported Women’s Aid on a campaign that urged viewers: "Don’t turn a blind eye." This seemed like a clear opportunity to make a difference by literally not turning a blind eye to domestic violence.

How did the technology work? Much of the technology was already installed in the billboards, with cameras generating a constant stream of data from passers-by. We created a Flash-based platform that listened to the camera’s data, pulled out the face information and triggered a series of seamless video sequences to play when enough faces had been detected. The video sequences, photographed by Rankin, created seamless loops and transitions. It then created the illusion of a live victim on screen that reacted to actions from passers-by. We also used the GPS location to send donation messages to passers-by who had opted in.

What were the challenges? This is the first time the attention of people looking at the digital screens directly triggered an immediate change in the creative. Ocean exclusively operate facial recognition technology on large format Digital out of Home, and this campaign was the first time a gaze tracking element of the system triggered content for live playback in real time.

There were a few custom solutions needed. The video feed from the cameras needed to be converted constantly into a format that supported Flash. We also had to add code routines to dynamically adjust the progress of the ad to take account of busy and quiet footfall periods. With three different-sized screens, a lot of tuning was needed to make sure the face detection worked at the right time. 

How was the feedback? The response has been incredible. There have been 86.7 million impressions on Twitter alone. There was also a 2,500 per cent increase in people stopping to watch the ad for more than ten seconds, versus the previous average for the same poster sites.

The campaign won over 30 global awards, including a gold and a silver Cannes Lions.

Enter here.

Deadline: Aug 25.

Cost: absolutely nothing

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

AGENCY
Watch: How hard can it be to come up with brilliant ads on huge, interactive screens?

Promoted

June 18, 2017

Watch: How hard can it be to come up with brilliant ads on huge, interactive screens?

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Louise Sloper, head of art, BMB London
Cannes
July 07, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Louise Sloper, head of art, BMB London

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Malcolm Poynton, global chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide

Promoted

June 27, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Malcolm Poynton, global chief creative officer, Cheil Worldwide

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Laura Jordan Bambach, creative partner, Mr. President

Promoted

June 24, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Laura Jordan Bambach, creative partner, Mr. President

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Chris Clarke, chief creative officer, DigitasLBi

Promoted

June 22, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Chris Clarke, chief creative officer, DigitasLBi

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Matt Eastwood, worldwide chief creative officer, J. Walter Thompson

Promoted

June 21, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Matt Eastwood, worldwide chief creative officer, J. Walter Thompson

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Victoria Buchanan, joint ECD of Tribal Worldwide

Promoted

June 19, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Victoria Buchanan, joint ECD of Tribal Worldwide

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Sean Kinmont, co-founder & creative director of 23red

Promoted

June 18, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Sean Kinmont, co-founder & creative director of 23red

AGENCY
The Great Outdoors: Hermeti Balarin, ECD of Mother London

Promoted

June 17, 2016

The Great Outdoors: Hermeti Balarin, ECD of Mother London

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

3 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Patricia McDonald

4 Management lessons from maternity leave

KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

5 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

6 Sorrell: Snapchat is a 'flea on the elephant's backside'

Share0 shares

7 Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

Share0 shares

8 Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

Share0 shares

9 Seven ads that escaped a ban

Share0 shares

10 Google engineer sacked over anti-diversity memo

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares