Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Ignis sets up innovation lab

Ignis, the brand experience agency, is launching an innovation lab to identify and develop new technologies.

Oliver Carew: director of Ignovation
Oliver Carew: director of Ignovation

The division called Ignovation will be led by Oliver Carew as director. He joined the agency in 2008 as an account executive.

Carew explained that he will initially work with current clients, which include Pernod Ricard, Fuller’s and DHL, to solve any business problems they are having. The long-term strategy for Ignovation labs is to create new technologies and introduce these to new clients.

The arm will have three people working in it initially, with Carew full-time. He will be joined by group account director Nick Redmond and senior developer Eamon Taylor, who also work for the digital department.

Carew added that the agency wanted to set up the arm as a way of helping ideas come to life.

He said: "Innovation has been an integral part of the DNA at Ignis. People come up with great ideas all the time but there’s a challenge around people having day jobs to do so it’s hard to let the ideas come to fruition so this gives the ideas the time they deserve."

Carew added that he is taking a start-up approach to the new division. He explained that many labs fail because they don’t have the right business model.

He said: "Many labs these days get their basic operational model wrong, starting with simply brainstorming the newest tech, in the hope that the outcomes are relevant to their clients. Whilst this approach might be exciting, effective solutions are hard to come by."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

4 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

5 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

6 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

Share0 shares

7 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares

8 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

9 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

10 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares