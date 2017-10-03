Gurjit Degun
Ikea celebrates 30 years with week-long house party

Ikea, the Swedish home retailer, is celebrating 30 years in the UK with a series of house parties.

"The ultimate house party" will take over four floors of a Soho building showcasing the interiors of homes over the past three decades, as well as a look into the future.

During the daytime the house will have "enduring design classics" in the form of a "quintessential British living room".

At night people can enjoy food, drink, TV and games related to the different decades, and will be encouraged to "party like it’s 1999, 1989, 2009, 2019 and 2049".

The experience opens on 18 October for one week.

