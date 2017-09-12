Promoted
Make An Impression: August's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Sky Sports promotes its launch of dedicated channels with a striking and strongly branded OOH campaign
Ross Wilson, head of insight, Rapport

"As long-time supporters of OOH with a regular presence across the medium, Sky and, more recently, its Now TV streaming service use the medium to showcase their wide range of services, entertainment and sports programming. To that end, the Poster Tracker research is a positive initiative for the OOH industry, enabling us to measure and benchmark performance to enhance learnings and drive client performance. These findings clearly demonstrate that Sky and Now TV’s repeated use of the medium and consistent branding are resonating with consumers and allowing them to cut through in this highly competitive marketplace."

Index*
1 Sky Sports (Large-format Roadside) 169
2 EE (Small-format Roadside) 143
3 3 Tesco (Large-format Roadside) 137 137
4 Now TV (Large-format Roadside) 137
5 BT Sport (Small- and large-format Roadside) 126
6 Suzuki (Large-format Roadside) 112
7 Now Music (Small-format Roadside) 111
8 Cadbury (Small-format Roadside) 108
9 KFC (Small- and large-format Roadside) 105
10 Specsavers (Large-format Roadside) 103

*Index: "100" represents the average recall score for all measured national out of home campaigns (12) in the tested period.

This chart lists the Out of Home campaigns which had the greatest recall in the period 17 - 31 July 2017.

All data supplied by Opinium opinium.co.uk

