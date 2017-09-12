Make An Impression: August's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Ross Wilson, head of insight, Rapport

"As long-time supporters of OOH with a regular presence across the medium, Sky and, more recently, its Now TV streaming service use the medium to showcase their wide range of services, entertainment and sports programming. To that end, the Poster Tracker research is a positive initiative for the OOH industry, enabling us to measure and benchmark performance to enhance learnings and drive client performance. These findings clearly demonstrate that Sky and Now TV’s repeated use of the medium and consistent branding are resonating with consumers and allowing them to cut through in this highly competitive marketplace."