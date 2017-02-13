Promoted
Primesight
Eleanor Hawkins
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Can you make an impression with standout creative?

Campaign, Primesight and Talenthouse are looking for the next standout large-format creative with their final creative callout in the series, aiming to put one creative and one charity in the spotlight.

Can you make an impression with standout creative?

Formally known as The Ultimate Canvas, Make an Impression gives creators from all over the world the opportunity to get their work in front of some of the best creative directors and leaders from the industry.

This round is judged by Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign; Matt Lever, deputy ECD at VCCP; Nicola Roberts, ECD at Bray Leino; CEO at Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity, Jane Sharpe; and Naren Patel, Primesight’s CEO.

The brief is open to everyone, whether you're at an agency, a freelancer or a creative looking to break into the industry.

The chosen charity is Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity, whose aim is to brighten the lives of children living with serious or life-limiting illnesses in the UK.

The brief is simple: create a billboard that will ‘Make an impression’. The billboard should captivate people as they walk past, and should be inspired by the following theme: Granting a Wish.

The artwork can be created on a 48 or 96 sheet and should include the Rays of Sunshine logo.

Selected artist of the first callout was Dan Kelly, who made an impression with his artwork for breast cancer research charity, Future Dreams. 

Dan Kelly next to his chosen artwork in the first callout in July 2016
Dan Kelly next to his chosen artwork in the first callout in July 2016

Freelance graphic designer, Emma Maloney, put forward a vibrant impressionable display for the second round, for the charity FAB who provide holiday camps for bereaved military families.

The selected artist, as chosen by the judges, will have their work produced and showcased across the UK, receive $1000 and have their work published in Campaign.

So what are you waiting for? If you think you’ve got what it takes, visit the Talenthouse website now for further information.

 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims
Share February 13, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Jaguar Land Rover has suspended all its digital advertising in the UK following last week's investigation by The Times which named the company among brands which unwittingly funded terror groups.

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

2 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

3 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

4 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

5 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

6 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

7 How Domino's and Crispin Porter & Bogusky transformed the pizza chain into a tech company

Share0 shares

8 Dunnhumby chief Simon Hay steps down

Share0 shares

9 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares

10 Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

IPA census reveals drop in female leaders and ethnic minorities

IPA census reveals drop in female leaders and ethnic minorities

Carling to entertain pubgoers with football clips while pints are poured

Carling to entertain pubgoers with football clips while pints are poured

Condé Nast Brides appoints Haymarket to deliver luxury bridal show

Condé Nast Brides appoints Haymarket to deliver luxury bridal show

Amazon topped UK desktop search clicks in 2016

Amazon topped UK desktop search clicks in 2016

Dentsu Aegis Network pledges to donate 50,000 hours to schools by 2020

Dentsu Aegis Network pledges to donate 50,000 hours to schools by 2020

More