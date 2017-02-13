Can you make an impression with standout creative?

Formally known as The Ultimate Canvas, Make an Impression gives creators from all over the world the opportunity to get their work in front of some of the best creative directors and leaders from the industry.

This round is judged by Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign; Matt Lever, deputy ECD at VCCP; Nicola Roberts, ECD at Bray Leino; CEO at Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity, Jane Sharpe; and Naren Patel, Primesight’s CEO.

The brief is open to everyone, whether you're at an agency, a freelancer or a creative looking to break into the industry.

The chosen charity is Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity, whose aim is to brighten the lives of children living with serious or life-limiting illnesses in the UK.

The brief is simple: create a billboard that will ‘Make an impression’. The billboard should captivate people as they walk past, and should be inspired by the following theme: Granting a Wish.

The artwork can be created on a 48 or 96 sheet and should include the Rays of Sunshine logo.

Selected artist of the first callout was Dan Kelly, who made an impression with his artwork for breast cancer research charity, Future Dreams.

Dan Kelly next to his chosen artwork in the first callout in July 2016

Freelance graphic designer, Emma Maloney, put forward a vibrant impressionable display for the second round, for the charity FAB who provide holiday camps for bereaved military families.

The selected artist, as chosen by the judges, will have their work produced and showcased across the UK, receive $1000 and have their work published in Campaign.

So what are you waiting for? If you think you’ve got what it takes, visit the Talenthouse website now for further information.