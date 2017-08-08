Independent brewers launch seal of approval against large beer brands

The Assured Independent British Craft Brewer initiative from the Society of Independent Brewers follows research by YouGov that shows consumers want more clarity over whom is brewing their beer.

Siba will add a logo to beer pump clips, bottles and cans, so that drinkers can be sure that their pint has been brewed by an independent craft brewer.

The popularity of craft beer has been increasing rapidly. Siba’s research found that half of beer drinkers are now opting for local craft beers. Among 25- to 34-year-olds, this figure rises to 61%.

Such popularity has led to major brewers buying out independent craft breweries, including AB InBev’s takeover of Camden Town Brewery and Carlsberg’s acquisition of London Fields.

The YouGov poll of 1,000 people found that 60% care about who brews their beer and 54% said they would opt for a beer with the Assured Independent British Craft Brewer logo.

Mike Benner, chief executive at Siba, said: "Quality, flavoursome beer from independent British craft breweries has never been in greater demand, with more people than ever drinking more discerningly and choosing full-flavoured beer.

"This has of course attracted the attention of the global brewers, who have been buying out previously independent breweries and trying to get their own slice of this growing sector.

"But what this survey clearly shows is consumers care whether the beer they are drinking was brewed by a truly independent British craft brewer or not – it’s all about provenance, transparency and not misleading consumers."