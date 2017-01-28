Industry welcomes P&G's 'bold' move

P&G: reviewing all agency contracts amid debate about rebates

In a powerful keynote address to the US Interactive Advertising Bureau Annual Leadership Meeting, Pritchard called on the industry to unite to tackle the issue. P&G’s chief brand officer also revealed that he was reviewing all agency contracts in light of the debate about rebates.

The plan laid out by Pritchard was a "bold initiative", Mark Finney, ISBA’s director of media, said. "We hope it will inspire more advertisers to follow, building irresistible pressure that will change our industry for the better. We will support it with all our strength," he added.

Tom Denford, chief strategy officer at ID Comms, which manages pitches for brands including Ikea and British Gas, said of Pritchard’s comments: "It’s pleasantly surprising in that it’s a major advertiser taking a stand.

"Despite all the great intentions of the trade bodies, it’s not until a major advertiser says it is changing things that the industry will take notice. Other brands will follow P&G. The change will be drastic."

Aviva brand communications and marketing director Pete Markey said: "The world has changed and we need to make sure media agencies are moving with the world. My take [on the speech] is the need to stay abreast of bad behaviour. There’s a need for media agencies to fight on behalf of clients. What media agencies do to protect clients should be included in pitches."

In a week when transparency dominated discussions, Facebook announced plans to expand its current measurement partnerships. The social media network said the move aims to "further address marketers’ needs for cross-channel comparability and third-party verification".

The news follows Procter & Gamble’s confirmation that it has kicked off a media pitch for the UK, Ireland and four other northern European markets.