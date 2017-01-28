Gemma Charles
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Industry welcomes P&G's 'bold' move

Industry leaders have welcomed the intervention by Procter & Gamble's Marc Pritchard into the media transparency debate.

P&G: reviewing all agency contracts amid debate about rebates
P&G: reviewing all agency contracts amid debate about rebates

In a powerful keynote address to the US Interactive Advertising Bureau Annual Leadership Meeting, Pritchard called on the industry to unite to tackle the issue. P&G’s chief brand officer also revealed that he was reviewing all agency contracts in light of the debate about rebates.

The plan laid out by Pritchard was a  "bold initiative", Mark Finney, ISBA’s director of media, said. "We hope it will inspire more advertisers to follow, building irresistible pressure that will change our industry for the better. We will support it with all our strength," he added. 

Tom Denford, chief strategy officer at ID Comms, which manages pitches for brands including Ikea and British Gas, said of Pritchard’s comments: "It’s pleasantly surprising in that it’s a major advertiser taking a stand.

"Despite all the great intentions of the trade bodies, it’s not until a major advertiser says it is changing things that the industry will take notice. Other brands will follow P&G. The change will be drastic."

Aviva brand communications and marketing director Pete Markey said: "The world has changed and we need to make sure media agencies are moving with the world. My take [on the speech] is the need to stay abreast of bad behaviour. There’s a need for media agencies to fight on behalf of clients. What media agencies do to protect clients should be included in pitches."

In a week when transparency dominated discussions, Facebook announced plans to expand its current measurement partnerships. The social media network said the move aims to "further address marketers’ needs for cross-channel comparability and third-party verification".

The news follows Procter & Gamble’s confirmation that it has kicked off a media pitch for the UK, Ireland and four other northern European markets.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe amid transparency concerns

Share0 shares

7 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

8 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Facebook loses Oculus VR tech case

Facebook loses Oculus VR tech case

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Facebook ad revenue rockets 57% to $26bn

Facebook ad revenue rockets 57% to $26bn

L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

AMV BBDO lands consolidated Dixons Carphone account

AMV BBDO lands consolidated Dixons Carphone account

More