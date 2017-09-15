Inside Hearst's fashion and beauty 'On trend' pop-up at Westfield London

















The activation, which took place over the weekend, featured catwalks with outfits edited by the editorial teams, beauty pop-ups, and blow dry bars from Dyson Supersonic. There was also a Champagne bar.

Myf Ryan, the UK and Europe chief marketing officer for Westfield, told Campaign: "A key part of the Westfield marketing strategy is about creating unique experiences for consumers and to deliver something more than just a retail destination."

The event took place between 15 and 17 September, and will pop-up at Westfield Stratford from 22 to 24 September.

Ryan added: "I think consumer expectation is just ever changing and ever demanding and it has to be more than just a shop or a food and beverage outlet. It has to be about the creation of that experience and, more importantly, another reason to spend time.

"What events like these do is allow brands to create a one on one relationship with consumers, they can try on clothes and make-up and talk to stylists and experts."