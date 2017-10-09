Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Inside House of Peroni's citrus infusion

Peroni, the premium lager brand, has set up its House of Peroni once again with an array of citrus-themed experiences.

of

The pop-up, which lasts until 15 October, takes the form of an Italian fruit market with blue crates of oranges and lemons located around the space.

There is a gelato stall selling a ricotta and bergamot flavour, as well as a trattoria serving classic dishes from Italy.

Additionally, there is a secret bar hosted by Simone Caporale called The Bitter End for 10 people at a time that explores "distinct flavours of Italian Chinotto through Peroni Ambra infusions".

The House of Peroni has a DJ every evening playing Italian music.

