Inside House of Peroni's citrus infusion









of

The pop-up, which lasts until 15 October, takes the form of an Italian fruit market with blue crates of oranges and lemons located around the space.

There is a gelato stall selling a ricotta and bergamot flavour, as well as a trattoria serving classic dishes from Italy.

Additionally, there is a secret bar hosted by Simone Caporale called The Bitter End for 10 people at a time that explores "distinct flavours of Italian Chinotto through Peroni Ambra infusions".

The House of Peroni has a DJ every evening playing Italian music.