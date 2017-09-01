Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Inside Jack Daniel's Tennessee pop-up by Amplify

Jack Daniel's, the Brown-Forman whiskey brand, has kicked off its Tennessee pop-up that aims to bring a contemporary element to its roots and appeal to millenials.

of

"The meeting place" created by Amplify is a Honky Tonk-themed experience with live music, classic whiskey cocktails and southern barbecued food.

To appeal to young people, the brand is partnering with venues that it believes are influential. For the London pop-up, it teamed up with the London Cocktail Club, Zelman Meats and Mother Clucker.

Consumers won tickets for the events which are taking place in London, Birmingham and Glasgow by buying a Jack Daniel’s in one of the campaign’s partner venues during August.

Jack Daniel’s UK brand marketing manager Robbie Watters said: "Amplify has helped us create a campaign that demonstrates the best of Tennessee; fine sippin’ whiskey, incredible live music and delicious BBQ food across the UK on trade.

"Reminiscent of the bustling bars and Honky Tonks of Nashville, the campaign marries the old with the new by partnering with influential venues to increase engagement with millennial audiences."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute
Share September 01, 2017 Jeremy Lee

1 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Mother has been digging through the 80s film back catalogues again for its latest spot for Moneysupermarket.com.

WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

2 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

3 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

4 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

5 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

6 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

7 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

8 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

9 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

10 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

3 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

4 Job description: Campaign manager

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares