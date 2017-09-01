Inside Jack Daniel's Tennessee pop-up by Amplify









































"The meeting place" created by Amplify is a Honky Tonk-themed experience with live music, classic whiskey cocktails and southern barbecued food.

To appeal to young people, the brand is partnering with venues that it believes are influential. For the London pop-up, it teamed up with the London Cocktail Club, Zelman Meats and Mother Clucker.

Consumers won tickets for the events which are taking place in London, Birmingham and Glasgow by buying a Jack Daniel’s in one of the campaign’s partner venues during August.

Jack Daniel’s UK brand marketing manager Robbie Watters said: "Amplify has helped us create a campaign that demonstrates the best of Tennessee; fine sippin’ whiskey, incredible live music and delicious BBQ food across the UK on trade.

"Reminiscent of the bustling bars and Honky Tonks of Nashville, the campaign marries the old with the new by partnering with influential venues to increase engagement with millennial audiences."