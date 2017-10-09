Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Inside London Cocktail Week 2017: Schweppes, Chivas Regal, Peroni and more

This year's London Cocktail Week featured pop-ups from Schweppes, Chivas Regal, Peroni and more at Spitalfields Market.

Schweppes created an alchemy pop-up bar, as well as an experience off-site where people could book in to learn more about how to create the best gin and tonic.

Rosalind Brown, marketing manager at Coca-Cola, which owns the soft-drinks brand told Campaign that it is trying to appeal to "experimenters".

Chivas Regal set up its blending experience for another year. The Pernod Ricard brand is giving people a chance to learn about its whisky.

The House of Peroni returned for another year with a citrus theme. The brand had a pop-up bar as part of London Cocktail Week at Spitalfields, as well as a separate pop-up in Shoreditch.

London Cocktail Week also featured pop-ups from Patron, Sailor Jerry, Tia Maria, Havana, Hennessy and more.

