Inside London Cocktail Week 2017: Schweppes, Chivas Regal, Peroni and more

Schweppes created an alchemy pop-up bar, as well as an experience off-site where people could book in to learn more about how to create the best gin and tonic.

Rosalind Brown, marketing manager at Coca-Cola, which owns the soft-drinks brand told Campaign that it is trying to appeal to "experimenters".

Chivas Regal set up its blending experience for another year. The Pernod Ricard brand is giving people a chance to learn about its whisky.

The House of Peroni returned for another year with a citrus theme. The brand had a pop-up bar as part of London Cocktail Week at Spitalfields, as well as a separate pop-up in Shoreditch.

London Cocktail Week also featured pop-ups from Patron, Sailor Jerry, Tia Maria, Havana, Hennessy and more.